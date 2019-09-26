WATCH: Special needs high school senior scores touchdown

COLUMBIA, MO. (KMIZ/CNN) – The Friday night lights were shining bright for one high school senior with special needs last week.

PJ Allred plays for the Smith-Cotton Tigers and he also has cerebral palsy.

His coach put him in as quarterback at the end of a game where their opponent, Hickman High School, was up 40 to zero.

As the last few seconds of the game ticked away, Allred Ran the ball 80 yards in for a touchdown.

That gave the team six points to prevent a shut out. But the opposing team’s coach says the moment transcends winning and losing.

“To see the entire sideline run and sprint, even our cheerleaders, at that moment as a coach it’s like wow this is really bigger than this moment… seeing all the different people that are impacted, the smiles, Smith-Cotton fans, their cheerleaders, all of their players excited,” said Cedric Alvis. “The actual win was meaningless at that point. The fact that PJ got that moment and that everyone can celebrate, that was the most important thing.”

The touchdown marks the first time Allred has been on the field during a game.

Video of the touchdown has received national attention and has been featured on ESPN.