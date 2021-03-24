WATCH: Sex addiction researcher on Atlanta spa shootings

The church attended by Robert Aaron Long, the white man charged with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, most of them women of Asian descent, last week condemned the shootings and said they run contrary to the gospel and the church’s teachings.

Long has been described as a devoutly conservative evangelical Christian who had, according to numerous reports, been struggling to control his sexual behaviors. Law enforcement officials said the suspect claimed to have been dealing with a sex addiction and ultimately killed as a way to “eliminate” the “temptation” he felt these women posed.

Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Ga., said it deeply regrets “the fear and pain Asian Americans are experiencing as a result of Aaron’s inexcusable actions.” It also said it doesn’t teach that acts of violence are acceptable against “certain ethnicities or against women.”

“I don’t know if he did have truly dysregulated behaviors or if he was just feeling upset over normal behaviors. I think it’s abundantly clear that he was extremely distressed about his sexual behaviors,” said Joshua Grubbs, a professor of clinical psychology at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. “I would feel comfortable saying that his conservative religious beliefs probably led him to feel even more upset about his sexual behaviors. But whether or not that met, you know, a criteria for a diagnosis of a disorder or if it was just shame, it’s just too hard to tell without actually, you know, sitting down with him and doing an interview.”

Grubbs researches the intersection of sexual behaviors, religion and morality. He said that men from conservative religious backgrounds may be prone to interpreting “just a little bit of sexual behavior that violates their morals as an addiction,” especially in the United States.

“You know, we see people with that are very religious, say Christians in the U.S., for example, report lower levels of alcoholism or opioid abuse or things like that. But over the past several years, we’ve systematically shown that religious people, particularly in the U.S., are especially prone to self-diagnose with sexual addiction or porn addiction, but essentially feeling like they are addicted to sexual behaviors at rates that seem to exceed the general population, especially the non-religious general population.”

But there’s no evidence that those sexual behaviors would predispose someone to violence against others, he said.

“I’m certainly not saying we should make excuses and be open and welcoming to people that commit mass murder,” Grubbs told The Associated Press. “I do think there’s this larger culture of kind of punitive stance towards falling short of your morals that is on display to the extreme here.”

Grubbs counsels religious leaders on how to discuss sex, pornography and “out-of-control sexual behaviors” and advises against using language that can cause or worsen feelings of depression and shame.

“You know, I’m used to being told or asked to comment or seeing some version of ‘Anthony Weiner is blaming his behavior on sex addiction,’ or ‘Harvey Weinstein is blaming his behavior on sex addiction,’ or ‘Tiger Woods is blaming his behavior on sex addiction.’ But mass murder is a new one,” Grubbs said. “And so, like, I just, I couldn’t understand what the logic was there. And as more and more details emerged, I think my main reaction was a bit of bewilderment and a lot of concern that the wrong narrative was going to start to dominate.”