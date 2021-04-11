Watch: Severe weather causes roof to collapse on Mississippi home

JACKSON, Miss. (NBC) — Severe storms Friday night led to a roof collapse at a home in Jackson, Mississippi. Surveillance video inside the house captured the entire thing on camera.

Connor McMullan says he was with his family and friends when they began to feel the house shake during the storm. Moments later, the roof came crashing down.

Fortunately, everyone was able to rush to safety.

McCmullan says a large tree toppled over onto the chimney, leading to the collapse. As you can see in the video above, the living room is now littered with debris.

“It’s crazy how my life could’ve easily changed had I not gotten up and ran away, because my roof could’ve fallen right on top of me,” McMullan said.

