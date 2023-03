(WFLA) — Dash camera video released by New Jersey officials Monday shows the moment when a semi-truck collided with three New Jersey State Police cruisers at high speed.

Officials said the intense crash happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 24 along Interstate 80.

“This is a heart-stopping reminder of why motorists need to slow down and move over for first responders,” NJDOT wrote on Twitter. “Thankfully, no one was injured this time!” they added.