NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — The holidays are fast approaching, so Rockefeller Center is gearing up for its Christmas preparations.

The center’s iconic Christmas tree arrived in Manhattan from Queensbury, New York Saturday morning.

Rockefeller Center said the 82-foot-tall tree weighed 14 tons and was a donation. The tree itself is estimated to be 85 to 95 years old.

The tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Season will take place on Nov. 30.