NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey State Police rescued a 4-year-old along with his dog after they became lost in the woods earlier this week, officials said.

Troopers responded to a missing child report in Buena Vista Township in Atlantic County, officials said in a tweet. The 4-year-old boy wandered away from home Wednesday evening and thankfully was found with his black Labrador by his side.

New Jersey State Police released bodycam footage of the heartwarming rescue.