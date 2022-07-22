TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small single-engine plane towing a banner crashed into the ocean Friday during a lifeguard competition that turned into a real-life rescue along Southern California’s popular Huntington Beach.

The plane was captured on camera around 1:30 p.m. slowly descending until it hit the waves as beachgoers watched in awe. One man can bea heard calling for lifeguards moments after the crash.

A Coast Guard spokesperson told the Associated Press the pilot was rescued after the plane crashed about 30 yards from shore. No one else was aboard.

Witnesses said junior lifeguard competitors and professional lifeguards rushed toward the aircraft moments after it smacked into the water.

The crash occurred during events for the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship.

A spokesperson for the city of Huntington Beach said the pilot was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises out of precaution.