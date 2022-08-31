SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A home security camera captured the moment a homeowner shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend who was attempting to break into his home.

According to authorities in Shelby County, Ohio, 22-year-old James Rayl tried to break into the home where his ex-girlfriend lived on Sunday, July 21.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Ring video doorbell captured Rayl knocking on the door as the family warned him to leave.

“James don’t. No James,” one person can be heard repeatedly saying from inside the house. “Get my gun.”

As Rayl shouldered the door in, the homeowner fired three rounds. In the above video, paused before the 22-year-old was struck, Rayl staggered to the ground in front of the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said a grand jury declined to go forward with charges against the homeowner.