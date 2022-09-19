CAGUAS, P.R. (WFLA) — Hurricane Fiona continued to plague the people of Puerto Rico as numerous families needed to be rescued from their homes.

In Caguas, on the eastern side of the island, police said that 21 bedridden individuals had to be saved from the Hogar San José surrounded by floodwater Sunday afternoon.

Lieutenant Raúl Negron said the rescue was dangerous and complicated as water reached their shoulders. However, all of the residents in the home, who appeared to be older citizens, were carried to safety.

“Those are the ones who in their daily duties, protect the lives and properties of our citizens and in emergency situations give everything to help,” said Antonio López Figueroa in a post on his official Facebook page. “Proud to serve alongside them.”

Officers were assisted by Caguas Emergency Management, Medina Company Medical Emergencies, and the National Guard.