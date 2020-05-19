Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Watch: Obama joins wife’s online story time series for kids

National

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s weekly story time series featured a special guest reader this week.

Her husband, former President Barack Obama, sat in on the PBS Kids’ series “Mondays with Michelle Obama.” He helped narrate a children’s book for kids cooped up at home during the pandemic.

The book was Julia Sarcone-Roach’s “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich.”

The former first couple broke out their best acting skills for the reading.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss