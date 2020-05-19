Watch: Obama joins wife’s online story time series for kids

(CNN) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s weekly story time series featured a special guest reader this week.
Her husband, former President Barack Obama, sat in on the PBS Kids’ series “Mondays with Michelle Obama.” He helped narrate a children’s book for kids cooped up at home during the pandemic.
The book was Julia Sarcone-Roach’s “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich.”
The former first couple broke out their best acting skills for the reading.
