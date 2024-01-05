TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One man who burglarized a California business was caught on camera making a not-so-elegant landing after breaking in.

‘No one said anything about having to be graceful when applying to be a criminal,” the Salinas Police Department said.

The burglar appeared to have smashed the window with a small tool that he held in his hand, before crawling through, doing a ninja roll, and then struggling to get back on his feet before running off to burglarize the store.

Police said the man stole several hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

Officials referred to the man as a “not so athletic burglar,” but joked that he had a “superb landing,” implying this was not his first rodeo.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

The Salinas Police Department is located in northern California, just under two hours south of San Francisco.