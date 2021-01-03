WATCH: New drone video shows complete view of Nashville bombing site

(NBC/WSMV) – New drone video shows a more complete picture of the destruction from the Nashville Christmas morning bombing.

In the video from above Downtown Nashville, you can see a lot of damage still remains in the area. Crews are still in the process of cleaning everything up.

It’s expected to take quite some time before the area is reopened.

Only the suspected bomber was killed in the blast.

The FBI is still looking into a motive for the bombing and investigators are working to speak with people who may have been in contact with the bomber in the days leading up to the explosion.