LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WFLA) – Country star Miranda Lambert found herself amid controversy after she stopped her concert mid-song to call out fans who were taking a selfie.

Lambert was performing her Velvet Rodeo residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino in Las Vegas Saturday when the incident was captured on video.

TikTok user @redneckinvegas posted a video from the concert that shows the 39-year-old award-winning artist on stage when she suddenly stopped singing her song “Tin Man.”

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second…I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit,” Lambert said.

“You’re here to hear some country music tonight, I’m singing some country damn music,” she said while motioning the audience to sit down. “Shall we start again?”

As Lambert began to replay her song, fans walked out of the venue, saying, “You don’t do that to fans,” as they walked out.

After the video was shared to TikTok, users quickly flooded the comments defending the selfie-takers.

“Imagine it was their favorite song and they were taking a video and were excited…😭,” one user wrote.

The Academy of Country Music’s most decorated artist will perform three more shows in July before taking a break. Lambert will return to residency in November 2023.