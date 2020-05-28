WATCH: Man says he broke into bank to heat up Hot Pocket

1  of  2
SAN DIEGO (KGTV/CNN) – Authorities say a man broke into a bank to use a microwave for his Hot Pocket Wednesday.

Police were called to a Wells Fargo bank in San Diego early that morning.

When they arrived, they found a broken window near the bank’s drive-thru.

They say the alarm company reported surveillance cameras captured a man inside a break room and using the microwave.

Officers arrested the man and that’s when he admitted why he was there.

The man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into the bank.

Authorities have not released his name or any other details.

