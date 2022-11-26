NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — New York City police officers saved a man’s life after he was nearly hit by a subway train, according to police.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell released body cam video showing officers rushing to help a civilian move a man who was stuck on the subway tracks Thursday.

According to Sewell, the victim accidentally fell and could not recover by himself.

Shortly after the two police officers and the civilian moved the man onto the platform, the subway train was seen entering the station.

“The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me,” Sewell said. “For the @NYPD25Pct officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — the courage is second nature.”