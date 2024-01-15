TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man rammed a skid loader into a police car on Sunday in the parking lot of a Home Depot, according to a report.

Samuel Peyrot, 36, allegedly damaged several vehicles and businesses in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to KOLN. Peyrot reportedly took the skid loader and a truck from his employer.

Peyrot allegedly rammed a police cruiser in the Home Depot parking lot while the officer was inside, according to the report. The officer got out and pulled his gun, eventually taking the man into custody.

One person in one of the vehicles at another business received minor injuries, KOLN reported.

Peyrot was charged with criminal mischief, second-degree assault, and second-degree assault on an officer, according to the report.