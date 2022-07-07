(WFLA) — Police body camera video captured the tense moment officers pulled a man from a burning car in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the vehicle fire on 67 Winant Avenue around 2 a.m., according to a statement sent to wire service Storyful. A man, identified as Chris Vagnone, 54, of Fort Lee, was trapped in a Honda and unable to exit due to an electrical issue.

Police Sgt Nicholas Triano, Patrolman Anthony D’Elia and Patrolman Nicholas D’Alto were all called to the scene and immediately began to douse the flames with fire extinguishers.

Moments later, officers were able to get close enough to the vehicle to pull Vagnone out through the front passenger-side window.

Vagnone reportedly suffered minor burns.

Police thanked the help of “good Samaritan” Elias Rodriguez, who stopped to help pull the man to safety.