WATCH: Man poses as candy vendor moments before California robbery, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in California are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera posing as a candy vendor during a robbery at a Stockton home on Monday.

Video doorbell footage, posted by the Stockton Police Department via Storyful, captured the incident which police said occurred on the 10300 block of Joplin Lane in Stockton.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the man was accompanied by “additional armed suspects,” who “rushed past” the victim’s open door.

Officers said the suspects stole personal belongings before they ran out of the house.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.