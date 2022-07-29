LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — Newly released body cam video showed the moment when Las Vegas police officers arrested a man after they said he left a husky puppy in a hot car while he gambled.

The video showed the July 20 incident when authorities found the dog in the vehicle. A female officer in the video is heard saying that the dog was drooling and having trouble breathing.

The dog’s owner, identified as Raul Carbajal, was seen approaching at the scene shortly after the arresting officer arrived.

“Are you the owner of this vehicle, the Mercedes?” the officer asked before telling Carbajal to put his hands behind his back.

The arresting officer handcuffed the dog’s owner before putting him in the patrol car, informing him that he would be arrested on a felony.

“You realize how hot it is outside?” the officer said. “You had the vehicle off, windows up, and you had tape around your dog’s mouth.”

Carbajal was arrested on a charge of willful, malicious torture of an animal.