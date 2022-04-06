PEMBROKE, Ga. (WFLA) — A Georgia man captured the moment where a tornado touched down in Pembroke, Georgia, Tuesday.

Greg Peed Jr. was on West Bacon Street Tuesday afternoon when he saw the tornado form.

Peed told wire service Storyful that it looked like the tornado was headed to his 2-year-old’s nursery before heading off course.

Matthew Kent, a spokesperson for Bryan County, Georgia, said at least one woman was killed and nine people were injured by the tornado.

The official said the twister touched down 5:40 p.m. near the courthouse in Pembroke.