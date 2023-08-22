Warning: The video in this story may be triggering for some viewers. Viewer discretion advised.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFLA) — Louisville police officers rescued a woman who was chained to a bedroom floor.

Police responded to a home after neighbors heard the woman screaming, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Dramatic bodycam video shared by police shows the officers finding their way through a second-story window, where they found the woman chained and locked to the floor.

The officers used a hatchet found in the home to get the woman unchained, LMPD said.

Two days after the woman was found, police arrested an alleged suspect. That person’s name was not released by police.