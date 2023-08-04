CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Nine football players and coaches are receiving the symbol of their enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Gold Jacket Dinner is the moment the new class members get the Gold Jacket by Haggar. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says for many recipients, it’s the most emotional moment of the enshrinement week festivities.
Watch the ceremony live in the player above, beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
The Enshrinees Dinner honors the Class of 2023, a group of football luminaries whose contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark.
The hall of fame’s Class of 2023 includes former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas, and eight others:
- Cornerback/safety Rondé Barber
- Coach Don Coryell
- Linebacker Chuck Howley
- Defensive end/defensive tackle/nose tackle Joe Klecko
- Cornerback Darrelle Revis
- Cornerback Ken Riley
- Linebacker Zach Thomas
- Linebacker/defensive end DeMarcus Ware
Hall of Famers will welcome the new class as they receive their gold jacket.