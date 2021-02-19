WATCH LIVE: Authorities following stolen van in downtown Los Angeles area

Authorities were pursuing a driver in a stolen white van in the Alhambra and downtown Los Angeles area on Friday morning, but soon after moved to tracking mode to remain cautious as the driver was driving erratically.

The pursuit began at 9:12 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Fremont in Alhambra, the Alhambra Police Department reported. As of 9:50 a.m., the van was on the 101 Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area.

A man and a woman were inside the van, Alhambra police said, but it’s unclear who was behind the wheel.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the pursuit driver traveling at high rates of speed on surface streets and freeways, and was also going straight through traffic lights without stopping. The driver was also unsafely weaving in and out of traffic.

At about 10:10 a.m., the driver stopped the van in the area of Sheffield Avenue and Norwich Avenue. The driver took something out of the van and placed it on a nearby lawn. Moments later, units from the Alhambra Police Department attempted to box the van in, but the driver fled again.

Check back for updates on this developing story.