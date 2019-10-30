WATCH: Little girl uses Nerf gun to pull out loose tooth

National

by: Evan Anstey, WIVB

Posted: / Updated:

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The thought of pulling out a loose tooth can cause a child to feel anxious fear, but thankfully, many calming methods have been devised over the years.

Heidi Howe shared a video from New York showing the unconventional way a girl named Charley removed her first loose tooth.

After Charley’s dad told her that she couldn’t have any Halloween candy until the tooth came out, the tooth was tied to a string.

At the other end of that string was a Nerf gun. You can probably guess what happened next, but watch the video to find out!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss