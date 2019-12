CONCORD, MA (NBC) – A large home that was built more than 100 years ago went up in flames in Massachusetts on Friday.

Aerial video shows flames coming out of the roof of a mansion in Concord, and firefighters shooting water at the blaze from several angles.

Property records show the home was built in 1897 and is appraised at nearly $3 million.

There is no word on injuries.

LATEST STORIES: