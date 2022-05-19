(WFLA) — A kindergartner celebrating his graduation in Atlanta reunited with the deputy who saved his life from a drowning years earlier, a video posted to Facebook showed.

The video, shared by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, showed kindergarten graduate Hunter Long of Little River Elementary School run into the arms of Detective Scott Duncan after his graduation ceremony.

When Hunter was two years old, Detective Duncan saved the boy’s life when he nearly drowned in a partially drained pool at his home, the sheriff’s office post said. Duncan pulled the boy from the water before he performed life-saving CPR on Hunter.

Deputies said Hunter made a full recovery and later said he wants to be a policeman when he grows up.

“These are the type of events that remind us why we do what we do,” the sheriff’s office said.