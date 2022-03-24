TOPEKA, Kansas (WFLA) – A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper narrowly avoided being struck by a semi-truck while assisting a stranded motorist in Topeka on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Master Trooper Karl Koenig had responded to a collision involving a stranded vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike, according to the KHP, and found the driver and a small child trapped in the car.

“After parking his vehicle in a manner to protect against further accidents, he began his mission of bringing the stranded individuals to safety,” wrote the KHP. “Unfortunately, a semi-truck was approaching too quickly.”

Koenig dived off the road and dodged the truck, then resumed rescuing the trapped individuals.

Governor Laura Kelly and KHP Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones later presented Koenig with the “Super Hero award,” honoring his “selflessness and dedication to preserving lives.”