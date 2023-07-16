AGUADA, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – A “short-lived tornado” formed over Aguada, Puerto Rico, Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents captured shocking footage of the reportedly four-minute-long tornado.

Janely Ivette was inside her car when she captured footage of the wind howling and whipping around during the storm. Large branches can be seen piling up on the roadways.

From afar, Amarilys Ruiz took a video of the funnel appearing to stay behind a hilltop.

The NWS said their personnel will be evaluating the damage left behind from the tornado to determine its classification.