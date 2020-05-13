Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

WATCH: Hundreds of goats escape, run wild in California neighborhood

National

by: Alexa Mae Asperin, KRON

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – You won’t bahhhhlieve it!

Some residents in an east San Jose, California, neighborhood witnessed quite the sight Tuesday night as a tribe of around 200 goats were seen running the streets around 5 p.m.

“When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were (wreaking) havoc on our street,” Zach Roelands wrote in a tweet sharing the video. “This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine.”

According to Roelands, the grazing goats somehow escaped from their enclosure on a hill behind his home.

Every few days in the year, the four-legged animals are released to help landowners by eating and clearing dense brush on their properties.

The clip even shows some goats eating neighbors’ flowers and other plants, but they apparently did not harm any humans.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss