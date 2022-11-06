FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFLA) — The last part of a historic hospital in Indiana collapsed on video this past Thursday.

The last part of the old St. Joseph Hospital, which was the oldest hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was demolished as residents watched in excitement.

Local news reports said people had camped out for days to see the collapse in person.

St. Joseph Hospital was originally built in 1838 as a hotel until it was converted into Fort Wayne’s first hospital. The facility was run by nuns with the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ for 145 before it was taken out of commission.

A new hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, opened in 2021 to replace St. Joseph Hospital.