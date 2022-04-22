TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Texas teacher rushed to save one of her students from choking Thursday, according to a report by NBC’s KXAS.

The station reported that the incident happened during an English class at Krum High School.

Teacher Carly Lovelace was in the middle of her class when one of her students rushed out of her classroom, motioning at her throat in visible distress. According to KXAS, the student began choking after a bottle lid got lodged in her throat.

Surveillance video from a hallway camera showed Lovelace follow the student and begin administering the Heimlich maneuver.

It took several times, but eventually, the lid got free. The video showed Lovelace hold the student while she recovered from the asphyxiation.

Lovelace’s actions were praised by the local superintendent, who called her “truly heroic.”