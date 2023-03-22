(WFLA) — A 74-year-old grandfather out for his morning run saved a woman from a burning hotel room in Eugene, Oregon, a dramatic video showed.

The footage, captured by Greg Spike, a grandfather of 16, began recording when he saw smoke and flames coming from the Valley River Inn on Feb. 28. As he got closer, Spike heard a woman screaming for help from the second-floor balcony.

“Get out of there, get out of there,” Spike yelled.

“I can’t, I can’t, there’s smoke in the hallway,” the woman said in return.

Spike dropped his phone and leaped into action, encouraging the woman to jump to safety.

According to KMTR, Spike ran up to the bottom of her balcony, held up his hands to her feet, and told her to jump on him so he could break her fall.

“Oh, my God, you saved my life!” the woman later said.

Spike suffered only bruised ribs in the incident.

According to the local offiials, crews brought the fire under control by the afternoon. No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause was under investigation.