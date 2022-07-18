(WFLA) — A Georgia woman was behind the wheel of an SUV when authorities captured her on dash camera video crashing into multiple police officers and cruisers on Friday.

Authorities said they received a call that a driver, later identified as Sierra Hibbert, nearly crashed into oncoming traffic as she approached an intersection in Byron, GA.

Several vehicles boxed Hibbert’s SUV in until police could arrive. When authorities attempted to speak with the woman, she was uncooperative and would not talk to authorities, a news release said.

Stop sticks were placed under the woman’s SUV to deflate the tires if she drove off. After several minutes, officers said Hibbert then backed into a vehicle before she pulled forward, hitting a Byron police officer and a police car.

“The driver then backed up again and pulled forward hitting two witnesses and another Byron police car,” a news release from the Byron Georgia Police Department said.

When officers tried to block Hibbert in again, she backed into a third police car before she drove into the second police car again, causing serious damage to the car.

Hibbert was arrested shortly after.

No officers or citizens were seriously injured during the incident.