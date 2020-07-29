WATCH: George Floyd hologram lights up Confederate monument

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The family of George Floyd witnessed the unveiling of a hologram in Virginia Tuesday night, where flickering lights came together to create an image of Floyd’s head and shoulders transposed over the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue.

The event in Richmond on historic Monument Avenue was the first public unveiling of the George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project.

A press release says the project aims to “transform spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a message of hope, solidarity and forward-thinking change.”

