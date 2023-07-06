QUINCY, Ill. (WFLA) – This doesn’t seem like something the Easter Bunny would do, right?

Police in Illinois are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat while wearing a bunny suit Thursday.

According to the Quincy Police Department, the “bunny burglary” occurred inside the Winners Wash Laundromat located at 2338 Spring Street in the early morning hours.

While dawning a bunny suit, surveillance footage captured the suspect rummaging through drawers, placing items into a backpack.

QPD is asking anyone with information on the “furry felon” to call the police department or submit an anonymous tip.