BURLINGTON, VT. (WFLA) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck Thursday afternoon and shattered the windshield of a Vermont State Police cruiser.

According to Vermont State Police, Trooper Dylan LaMere was driving south on I-89 in South Burlington when a black pickup truck changed lanes.

The lane change caused the chair to fly out of the truck and strike the trooper’s windshield.

Police say no one was injured, but the cruiser sustained significant damage.

The pickup truck’s driver received a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Vermont law requires loads in motor vehicles to be properly secured at all times for the safety of everyone on the road.