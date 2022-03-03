WATCH: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WFLA) – Michigan rescue crews worked together to save the life of a furry friend.

The Wyandotte Police Department said in a Facebook post that the labradoodle had gotten away from its owner while they were on a walk and ended up jumping into the freezing cold Detroit River.

The poor pooch somehow managed to climb onto a chunk of ice but it was drifting away in the river while the dog was freezing.

The rescue team was able to move the ice close to the riverbank and use a “catchpole” to rescue the pup.

“The rescuer did this while standing on a slippery ladder that was submerged in the river while his coworkers held onto him via a rope,” Wyandotte police said on Facebook.

Officials say the dog is expected to be ok.