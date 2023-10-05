(WFLA) — Sparks flew as a FedEx plane skidded off the runway while crash-landing at a regional airport in Chattanooga, Tennessee Wednesday evening.

First responders “quickly staged in position and waited” for the plane to land after receiving reports that the 757 aircraft was experiencing a landing-gear failure.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said the plane circled before crash-landing, and skidded off the end of the runway.

“There was no fire, only smoke from the engines,” officials said.

All three people on board were uninjured.