FISHER, Ind. (WFLA) — An Indiana family had to jump out of their boat after it began to catch fire Thursday.

The Fishers Fire Department said at around 5:30 p.m., the family had arrived at the Geist Reservoir in Indiana when the boat’s engine began to catch fire.

Officials said the family jumped into the water and were rescued by a nearby boat. The four family members survived with only minor injuries.

However, the trouble didn’t end there. As a private towing company took the family’s boat out of the water, it burst back into flames.

The fire was quickly put out and is under investigation.