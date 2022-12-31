LANSING, Mich. (WFLA) — Police in Michigan showed the public the dangers of drunk driving after uploading a video of a driver flipping their car in the middle of a neighborhood.

The video depicts an incident that occurred on Dec. 3, 2022.

“Sometimes a drunk driving arrest will land right in front of you… literally,” the Lansing Police Department said in a social media post.

The dashcam video showed the vehicle flipping multiple times before it landed back on the roadway.

Miraculously, the driver survived with only minor injuries and was arrested on a DUI charge.

“This could’ve been a tragic outcome,” the department said. “There is zero excuse to get behind the wheel drunk.”