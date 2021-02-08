WATCH: Driver survives barreling off ramp, plunging 70 feet onto highway

by: NBC News Channel

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (NBC) – A truck driver is lucky to be alive after he skidded off an interchange ramp and plunged 70 feet to the highway below.

It happened Saturday in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation released the startling video of the truck smashing through the guardrail and dropping to the I-94 travel lanes below.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the vehicle lost control near the snowy edge of the ramp.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver conscious and breathing. The driver, who did not appear impaired, is now recovering in the hospital.

