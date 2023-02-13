WOODRIDGE, N.Y. (WFLA) — While people watched the Chiefs vs. Eagles game, s dog in New York was very invested in something more his vibe.

Brooke Sapolsky of Woodridge, New York, uploaded video of her family’s dog barking and standing while watching Puppy Bowl XIX kick off.

“Look at the doggies,” the dog’s owners are heard saying as the pup continues to pace around.

Another dog could also be heard barking in the background.

The Puppy Bowl is held before the Super Bowl and features dogs that are up for adoption.