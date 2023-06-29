CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFLA) — Video from a passenger showed the moment a Delta plane landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday with broken landing gear.

Edward Cates was on the flight from Atlanta. After landing, the plane came to a screeching halt on the runway and the passengers clapped.

There were 96 passengers on the Boeing 717 aircraft. No injuries were reported in the incident.

“I’ve been traveling for work over the past 10 years — going down that slide is one of the coolest things,” said passenger Chris Skotarczak, who was traveling to his Charlotte office from Buffalo, New York.

Skotarczak said if he hadn’t seen the plane’s shadow without the nose wheel down and been told to brace for an emergency landing, he would have thought nothing was wrong.

“The pilot told us, we’re going to land, we’re going to hear a big thud and we’re going to hear a lot of grinding,” Skotarczak told the Associated Press. “But it was almost smoother than a regular landing.”

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta Air Lines said in a statement. “While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries.”

The trouble began when pilots received a “nose gear unsafe” indication as the plane approached the Charlotte airport and so they flew by the air traffic control tower so controllers could visually inspect the plane, Delta said in a statement. Controllers saw that the nose landing gear doors were open, but the gear hadn’t descended and the pilots landed the plane without the nose gear.

The crew calmly led the passengers to the emergency chutes at the two exits after the emergency landing.

Less than four hours after the landing, Skotarczak, the passenger from Buffalo, was at work, but only with his cellphone and a bottle of water. Passengers were asked to leave everything else on the plane as they left, and he put his wallet in his backpack so he wouldn’t have to sit on it the whole flight.

“I was totally going to buy a lottery ticket, but I can’t,” he said.

Skotarczak and his wife are heading to Europe on vacation next week, and he said his wife asked if he would be OK flying again.

“I told her it can’t happen to the same person twice. I just took one for the team,” Skotarczak said.

Gregory A. Zahornacky, a former captain with a major airline and an assistant aviation professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said such landing gear failures are “very rare” and that commercial airlines in the U.S. have a “fantastic” record of maintaining planes.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is among the busiest airports in the U.S., according to Airports Council International. It offers nonstop air service to 178 destinations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.