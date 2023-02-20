EVERGREEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A deer caused some ruckus in an elementary school classroom in Alabama earlier this month.

Surveillance video taken on Feb. 11 showed a doe that jump through a window at Evergeen Elementary School in Evergreen, Alabama.

The deer remained in the room for several hours, although it had some difficulty walking on waxed floors for the first time. The video showed the deer slipping on its hooves for a few minutes and hitting a few desks.

“Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered,” the school said. “We were glad to see the deer not injured.”