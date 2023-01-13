TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A clouded leopard managed to escape from its enclosure at the Dallas Zoo on Friday morning, triggering a “Code Blue” emergency, NBC DFW reported.

“One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time,” the zoo said in a statement Friday morning. “The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal.”

The missing leopard is a female named Nova, one of two clouded leopards brought to Dallas from the Houston Zoo in 2021, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Officials suspect Nova is still hiding somewhere in the zoo. It remains closed as staff and police continue to search for the animal.

This story is developing.