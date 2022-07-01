(WFLA) — An alligator in Kingsland, Georgia, was released into the St Marys River by a local police officer Wednesday after it was found outside a resident’s home, the Kingsland Police Department said.

Video posted to the Kingsland Police Department’s Facebook page showed Officer Thornton hold the alligator’s mouth shut with his bare hands as he released the alligator back into the wild.

A person can be heard laughing and saying “She’s happy now” as the gator slinks into the water.

Officers said they did not know whether the gator was male or female, but that it was released into the St Marys River “to enjoy the rest of their day.”