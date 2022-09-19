TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two fishermen and their cat were airlifted to safety from a burning vessel nearly 50 miles offshore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said the rescue took place on Wednesday, Sept. 14 approximately 50 nautical miles off the coast of Gold Beach, Oregon.

Two rescue helicopters were dispatched to the burning 49-foot vessel “due to the location.”

The Coast Guard said one aircrew successfully hoisted all survivors, human and feline, from their life raft while the other captured video of the still-burning vessel.

“Great job everyone!” the Coast Guard added.