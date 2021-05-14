WATCH: Cat survives death-defying jump from 5th floor of burning building

CHICAGO (WGN) – It seems cats really do have nine lives.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted out a video of a black cat jumping out of the window of a burning building on Thursday. Miraculously, the black cat landed on its feet and survived.

Firefighters recorded the death-defying leap.

The cat “hit grass, bounced and walked away,” Chicago fire tweeted.

Crews were in the area of West 65th Street and South Lowe Avenue for a multistory building fire. The flames, contained to a single unit, were extinguished.

No injuries were reported.