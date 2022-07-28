ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — An overnight storm left mounds of hail in parts of northern Colorado Wednesday standing cars after the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of destructive storms.

Hail as deep as one foot was reported in some areas, causing several vehicles to get stuck.

Video from Chelsea Stills showed residents, some wearing shorts, using shovels and fishing nets to dig cars out.

“This is July, almost August,” Stills said.

Hail is plowed from Estes Park (Courtesy of Kirby Hazelton)

At one point in the video, six people tried and failed to push a car out of the hail. Later in the video, people could be seen cheering as one car was freed.

Nexstar’s KDVR meteorologist Chris Tomer said local radars estimated the thunderstorm reached an altitude of nearly 47,000 feet.