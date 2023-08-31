NORFOLK, Neb. (WFLA) — Well, that’s not something you see every day! Drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, were stunned after a full-sized bull named Howdy Doody was seen riding shotgun in a man’s car Wednesday.

When authorities received reports that a “vehicle with a cow inside” was strolling through town around 10:05 a.m. CDT, police assumed the passenger would be a calf.

But as officials neared the corner of West Norfolk Avenue and North 13th Street, they came upon a full-sized bull riding in the passenger seat of a modified Ford Crown Victoria.

The car, which had horns attached to its hood, was also missing the passenger side roof so Howdy Doody could fit in the car.

According to NBC News, the animal is a regular attraction at parades and fairs throughout the state. Police also reportedly just asked the driver to “be careful and keep moving.”